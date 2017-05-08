Photo: OkanaganSymphony.com

Three performances will take place over two days this weekend May 13 & 14. This concert series will feature the 80 talented musicians of the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra performing classical pieces for guests attending concerts in Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna.



The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra Spring concert series opens Saturday, May 13 at 3:00pm in Vernon at Trinity United Church (3300 Alexis Park Drive) with a second performance on Sunday, May 14 at 2:00pm in Penticton at Cleland Theatre (325 Power Street) and a final performance on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00pm in Kelowna at First Lutheran Church (4091 Lakeshore Drive). Tickets are general admission and are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and youth, and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased from OSYO members, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra office (865 Bernard Ave, Kelowna), online at www.okanagansymphony.com and at the door.



The featured soloist for this concert series is the multi-talented Jasmine Schweitzer, a violinist and alto saxophone musician from Salmon Arm. Jasmine began playing the violin at the age of six and joined the OSYO in 2015 and has loved everything that this talented ensemble has to offer. She had her first experience in performing with an orchestra when she was chosen to be one of the student soloists in the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s series of school shows in 2016, where she performed the first movement of Vivaldi’s Spring. After high school she plans to pursue music at the post-secondary level and to eventually become a professional musician and teacher.



The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra (OSYO) is under the umbrella of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) as part of the OSO’s Outreach and Education program. OSYO exists to provide the youth of the Okanagan with opportunities to engage in advanced orchestral playing together with their peers who share a love for classical music, to learn to compose and conduct their own pieces under professional guidance, and to contribute to the cultural life and artistic expression of the Okanagan community. Conducted by Rosemary Thomson and Dennis Colpitts and mentored by professional players from the OSO, the OSYO provides a rigorous musical education to string, wind, brass and percussion players throughout the valley. www.twitter.com/OSYouth or www.facebook.com/YouthSymphonyOkanagan. See it, Hear it, Love it!