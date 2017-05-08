Photo: menopausethemusical.com

This original Off-Broadway musical comedy is set in a department store where four women meet by chance while shopping for a black lace bra. After noticing unmistakable similarities with one another, the all-female, all-star Canadian cast joke about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, memory loss, too much sex, not enough sex and more. These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the audience as they rejoice in celebrating that Menopause is not “The Silent Passage” anymore!



Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.”



The laugh out loud, 90-minute production, gets audiences out of their seats and singing along to brilliant parodies from 25 classic hit songs from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.



Menopause The Musical®, now in its fourteenth year of production, is recognized as the longest- running scripted production in Las Vegas. The hilarious musical has been seen by over 11 million and entertained audiences across the world in more than 450 U.S. and Canadian cities, and in nearly 300 international cities in 15 countries.

Come see what millions of women worldwide have been laughing, cheering and raving about! And ladies, bring your husbands because this sensational production is rated “Man-datory” Viewing for Men, since Men love it too!



For more about Menopause The Musical visit www.menopausethemusical.com.

Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents Menopause - The Musical on Wednesday, October 18 at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, Kelowna. Tickets are $65.00 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) first 5 rows; $50.00 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) all other seats at the Prospera Place Box Office, 1223 Water Street. Charge by phone at 250-762-5050 or online at www.selectyourtickets.com. Doors 7:00PM. Show 7:30PM.

