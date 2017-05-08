Yourth art display @ KAG

Photo: KelownaArtGallery.com

Visitors to the Kelowna Art Gallery will get a glimpse at just how much artistic talent resides in youth in the Okanagan through a new exhibition on view.



Art in Action: LOVE celebrates the creativity of over 150 middle- and high-school students from the Central Okanagan region and features a diverse selection of works of art created by them.



This year marks the 31st annual Art in Action exhibition that calls on students each year to unleash their imagination, and to create their own extraordinary visions of life through painting, sculpture, printmaking, drawing, photography, and digital media.



This year also coincides with the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Canada, and LOVE is intended as an opportunity for youth to share their stories, thoughts, and perspectives about our nation through artistic expression.



The exhibition will be on view through June 14, 2017 in The Front project space of the Gallery, which is open to the public and free of charge.



An opening reception to celebrate the exhibition will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, from 6 to 8 pm, at the Kelowna Art Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public.



The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in the heart of the Cultural District in downtown Kelowna. For more information about current exhibitions, public programming or special events, please visit the Kelowna Art Gallery online at www.kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226.