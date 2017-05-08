Jolie buys mansion near Pitt

Photo: All rights reserved. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has bought a luxury mansion in Los Angeles to be closer to estranged husband Brad Pitt.

The 41-year-old splashed out $25 million on the Los Feliz property, which is located just two miles from Pitt's pad, according to the Daily Mirror.

Jolie, who is currently living in Malibu with the couple's six children, has made an offer on the mansion, which boasts six bedrooms, a gym, and an outdoor pool.

A source told the newspaper, "Angie is interested in moving closer so it will be easier for the kids to see Brad. She lives in Malibu, a long commute for the kids."

The Maleficent star filed for divorce from the 53-year-old actor in September.

The news of Jolie's house move comes just days after the publication of Pitt's new candid GQ interview, in which he opened up about the couple's split, and revealed he was unable to stay in his house in Los Feliz for a few months after Jolie and their six children moved out.

"It was too sad to be here at first, so I stayed on a friend's floor," he told the publication.

Pitt also revealed his battle with the booze played a part in the split, and insisted he has now ditched alcohol and started therapy in a bid to become a better man and live a cleaner life.

Now six months sober, Brad told GQ, "I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that's part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."