42092
39297

Entertainment  

Minaj pays college for fans

- | Story: 196493

Nicki Minaj is putting some fans on scholarship.

After a fan asked the hip-hop star if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter on Saturday night, Minaj agreed to pay fans' school costs — on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote: "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it."

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, posting screenshots of their grades. Minaj replied individually to some throughout the night and agreed to pay other things like book costs and student loans.

Minaj wrapped up the contest after a few hours, but she promised to do it again in a month or two.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

An attempt to ski off a cliff goes… not quite as planned

Must Watch
Usually when you see a beautifully filmed clip of a skier shredding down a mountainside, they nail that jump over a cliff. But...
Demi Moore sued over swimming pool death
Showbiz
Demi Moore is facing a lawsuit over the swimming pool death of a...
Get hyped for the world tag championship
Must Watch
Remember playing tag during recess growing up? Well now...
Daily Dose – May 8, 2017
Daily Dose
Kick back and enjoy today’s Daily Dose!


41973
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
38472


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


39637
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



42140