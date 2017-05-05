42092
Loretta Lynn suffers stroke

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday.

Maria Malta, a publicist for Sony Music, confirmed that the 85-year-old singer and songwriter was admitted into a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Lynn's website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

It says Lynn has been advised by doctors to stay off the road while she recuperates, and upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

Lynn's sister, the Grammy-winning singer Crystal Gayle, said in a statement emailed by her publicist, "Many of you have heard that my sister, Loretta Lynn, had a stroke. She's a strong woman and I know she'll come out of this. Our family appreciates your prayers, love and support. We pray for a speedy recovery."

Born a Kentucky coal miner's daughter, Lynn had a string of hits starting in the 1960s with the biographical "Coal Miner's Daughter," ''You Ain't Woman Enough," ''The Pill," and "One's on the Way." Her songs reflect pride in her humble background and speak frankly of her experiences as a young wife and mother from poor Appalachia.

