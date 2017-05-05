Singing for the birds

Photo: Contributed

Spring is in the air! Birds are singing, and flowers are blooming! To celebrate, several Okanagan classical musicians are joining together on Friday, May 12th to present: Sweet Bird, an evening of bird and nature-inspired music.

Music from the Renaissance to Modern Classical is followed by a reception with complimentary wine, several displays featuring Okanagan birding and nature conservation groups, including a live owl brought by the BC Burrowing Owl Society, and a chance to win a birding/nature tour package from Sagebrush Tours.

Swans, swallows, nightingales, spring flowers and summer love are featured in an exciting variety of songs performed by Masterworks Ensemble, featuring Tracy Fehr (lyric colouratura soprano), Dennis Nordlund (piano) and Elizabeth Lupton (violin); and Seraphim Vocal Ensemble: Tracy Fehr, Heather Allen, Jay Demetrick and Derek Beaton. Bob Park also joins the group to play a set of charming lute songs.

While performing some of the most beautiful music by Mozart, Handel and more, the group is delighted to feature up and coming Okanagan talent. Wynn Nordlund, who has composed for the Okanagan Youth Symphony Orchestra has written a new song for this concert, dedicating it to Okanagan nature conservation. Also, singing Feed the Birds from Mary Poppins, is “fledging” but wonderfully talented young singer, Keegan Radomski.

Partial proceeds from the concert go towards supporting Okanagan birding conservation groups, including the BC Burrowing Owl Society, and the Vaseux Lake Bird Banding Station. It will also feature information on International Bird Migratory Day, and the Meadowlark Nature Festival.

Sweet Bird takes place on Friday, May 12th, 7:30 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (1370 Church St., Penticton). Tickets are $30 or $25 for seniors/youth, and are on sale at The Book Shop (242 Main St.), at the Penticton Arts Council office (220 Manor Park Ave.), or, by availability, at the door.