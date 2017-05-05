J-Lo gushes about A-Rod

Photo: All rights reserved. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has raved about her "awesome" new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The On The Floor hitmaker started dating former baseball player Alex back in March, with the couple making their red carpet debut together at the Met Gala on Monday.

Jennifer made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night to discuss her World of Dance reality TV show, but the conversation quickly turned to her romance.

"What do you want me to say?" she shared. "He's the best. You would love him. Honestly, he's a great guy. He's fun. He's awesome."

Host James proceeded to question the 47-year-old on how she met Alex, and asked her if there was some sort of "secret room" where single celebrities go to find love. But Jennifer insisted that she actually approached Alex, 41, and they go on "normal" dates and outings for dinner.

"I just tapped him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi'. That was it," she said, adding that she calls her beau Alex, rather than his nickname A-Rod, and was feeling very "happy" about her blossoming relationship.

Later in the chat, the British talk show star asked Jennifer whether Leonardo DiCaprio was angry at her for sending him a prank text message for an episode of Carpool Karaoke which aired back in March, 2016. James had sent The Revenant actor a message from Jennifer's phone which read, "Hey baby, I'm kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? Let me know. J-Lo (ya know, from the block)."

To which Leonardo replied, "You mean tonight, boo boo? Club-wise?"

In spite of the message hitting headlines, the mother-of-two insisted that Leonardo wasn't upset in the slightest.

"I was afraid he would be mad when it all came out. He was so cool about it," smiled Jennifer. "I guess he calls every girl boo boo, I don't know."