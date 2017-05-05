Kris Jenner restraining order

Photo: All rights reserved. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has been granted a restraining order against former security guard Joshua Jacobs after he was charged with felony stalking.

The Kardashian matriarch's attorney Shawn Holley filed paperwork on Wednesday requesting the order and detailing the third time Jacobs had attempted to get face-to-face with Jenner on 1 May.

According to TMZ.com, who have seen the paperwork, Kris claims that Jacobs "crashed his vehicle through the gate to our community, came on to my property looking for me at around 1:00 AM."

Jacobs was allegedly kneeling down in front of the security keypad outside her house, attempting to gain entry by pressing the numbers, when he was spotted by Jenner's personal security team. He was arrested and charged with felony stalking and arraigned on Wednesday.

The documents also detail two other occurrences of Jacobs allegedly trying to contact Jenner - one when he made a similar dash to her house two weeks earlier and one in March, when he is said to have turned up with his grandmother in the car.

A judge has now granted a restraining order, meaning that Jacobs is not allowed to contact or harass Jenner, and must stay at least 100 yards away from her.

The news of Jenner's restraining order comes months after the reality TV family stepped up its security detail following Kim Kardashian's terrifying ordeal in Paris, France, last October, when she was bound and gagged as armed robbers ransacked her hotel suite and made off with valuables including her engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

Jenner's model daughter Kendall also experienced a stalker nightmare last summer, when Shavaughn McKenzie was arrested outside her Hollywood Hills home. The 21-year-old beauty had to testify against the suspect in a Los Angeles court in October, when McKenzie was slapped with a five-year restraining order, banning him from approaching or contacting Kendall.