42092
41519

Entertainment  

Four GOT offshoot series?

- | Story: 196306

Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin has signed a new TV production deal to develop four offshoot series from the hit fantasy franchise.

Show creators and executive producers D. B. Weiss and David Benioff are currently preparing to premiere the seventh season of the show in June, and work on the final eighth season will begin later this year, ahead of a planned 2018 release.

However, fans have now been given more to look forward to as officials at HBO network have reached a deal with Martin to "explore different time periods" in the "vast and rich universe" created in his book series A Song of Ice and Fire in four related shows.

Specific details about the projects, as well as production timelines, have yet to be revealed, but Martin will pen the series with Godzilla's Max Borenstein, Kick-Ass screenwriter Jane Goldman, Mystic River's Brian Helgeland, and Carly Wray, who worked on Mad Men.

Weiss and Benioff will not be involved in the writing process, but will oversee the series as executive producers, alongside Martin, reports Deadline.com.

It's good news for fans, who have been patiently waiting for Martin to finish writing the sixth installment of his A Song of Ice and Fire saga, following the 2011 release of the last book in the franchise, A Dance with Dragons.

He had been hoping to have the sequel, The Winds of Winter, complete in time for 2016, to coincide with the broadcast of the sixth season of the Game of Thrones TV adaptation, but he failed to hit his deadline.

Instead, Weiss and Benioff had to base their plotlines for the TV series on the book ideas Martin outlined for them in order to move forward with the project.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Friday Fails – May 5, 2017

Galleries
Try to keep a sense of balance while browsing.
Friday Fails – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Run for your life.
Everything you always wanted to know about how whiskey is made
Must Watch
This video is for people who fall in the center of the Venn...
Miley Cyrus quit marijuana and alcohol to be ‘super sharp’
Music
Miley Cyrus hasn't smoked marijuana for three weeks, the...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


41774
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41535



41137