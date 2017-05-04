Trainor to receive award

Photo: All rights reserved. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor is to be honored with the Vanguard Award at the annual ASCAP Pop Awards this month.

The All About That Bass singer has been selected as the recipient in recognition of her pop career by officials at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

"Meghan has made incomparable strides in her career in the time that I've known her, but it has always been clear that her talent would take her above and beyond the pop charts," John Titta, ASCAP Executive Vice President, Membership, told Variety in a statement. "Whether she's writing chart-topping songs for herself or someone else, we can't wait to hear what Meghan does next."

The 23-year-old, who previously won the Best New Artist Grammy Award in 2016, follows in the footsteps of previous honorees including Arcade Fire, Beastie Boys, Bjork, and The Killers.

As well as being a singer, Meghan has also co-written songs for other artists. She penned Ain't Your Mama for Jennifer Lopez, Sledgehammer for Fifth Harmony and Little Mix album track You Gotta Not.

The star will receive the prize at the 34th annual Pop Music Awards at The Wiltern hotel in Los Angeles on 18 May.

During the ceremony, Diane Warren will be presented with the prestigious Founders Award honor for being "one of the most continuously prolific and successful contemporary songwriters of our time", according to ASCAP President Paul Williams.

"I am honored to be receiving the Founders Award and to be among the names of songwriters whom I admire and respect so much," said Diane in a statement. "I am grateful for the success I have had with my songs but to be honest, I feel like my career is just beginning."