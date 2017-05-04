Rock admits to cheating

Photo: All rights reserved. Chris Rock

Comedian Chris Rock feels tremendous guilt for cheating on his ex-wife multiple times.

The 52-year-old funnyman separated from charity executive Malaak Compton-Rock in 2014 after 18 years of marriage and in a candid new interview he admits to committing infidelity on several occasions, calling himself a "piece of s**t" for being unfaithful, and admitting he feels even more guilty about his indiscretions due to his enormous fame.

"My faults are magnified (because I'm famous)," he tells Rolling Stone magazine. "Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down" I have a mic (microphone), she (Malaak) doesn't. God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That's not cool."

Chris, who went on to describe at least three of his extramarital lovers as a famous person - a semi-famous celebrity and a woman who worked in retail - now dreads the shame of having to face Malaak at family events in the future after betraying her trust on several occasions.

"I'm going to have to see her at weddings and graduations...," he tells the publication. "Getting divorced, you have to f**king start over. You get to reset. It's not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down."

And the very idea of tying the knot again in the future makes him feel ill: "Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS," he deadpans.

Chris shares daughters Lola, 14, and Zahara, 12, with his estranged spouse, Malaak.