Salma Hayek's stage fright

Photo: All rights reserved. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek suffers from debilitating stage fright, revealing it leaves her "exhausted".

The Frida actress has starred in several films and TV shows throughout her career, but she has a hard time whenever she is in front of a live audience.

"I suffer from stage fright," she tells Hola! USA magazine. "No one would know it, but I get it really, really bad. If you take the camera away and put me in front of an audience, I just die. Once I get onto the stage, you can't tell. But then I can't do anything else the rest of the day because I'm so exhausted."

Salma is not the only person in her family who suffers from stage fright - her nine-year-old daughter also gets nervous, but, like, mom, she has no issue on camera.

"Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise," Hayek says, "but she doesn't have stage fright on camera. In my family everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!"

In the magazine piece, the 50-year-old also opens up about her motherhood journey and the things raising a daughter has taught her.

"Every woman has a maternal instinct inside and I think that it's important that all humans try to have that experience and apply that maternal instinct to some living creature," she adds. "You don't have to have children, but be responsible and take care of animals or a plant. Take care of another being.

"Feeling responsible helps you develop as a human being. It doesn't have to be a sacrifice but an intention that you give of yourself, and contribute to another living being's life. That's very rewarding. You learn a lot about yourself when you do something for someone else."