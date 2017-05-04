41717
40164

Entertainment  

Lorde: 'I'm quite strange'

- | Story: 196181

Lorde is doing her best to stay true to herself on her musical journey, but openly admits she's "quite strange".

The 20-year-old singer has enjoyed huge success worldwide with tracks such as Royals and is gearing up to release her new album Melodrama next month.

But when it comes to staying grounded as her fame soars, Lorde has always made it a priority not to get swept up in the celebrity side of her job.

"(My friends told me I used to be) that girl who was always walking around listening to music and dancing. That really is who I have been since I was a kid... I just try to be as true to myself as I can, because I know I am quite strange in a lot of ways," she said during an interview with New Zealand TV show Seven Sharp. "I know who I am, and what I'm good at and definitely not good at."

Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, returned home to New Zealand this week for her sister Jerry's graduation on Wednesday.

While she is very close to her family and has a few select friends, including international superstar Taylor Swift, she added that she has never made friends easily.

"I'm such an introvert by nature, I have a few people I'm close to," she explained. "When I did start off, a lot of people that I meet are like 'I met you and you were really shy and you didn't smile and you seemed like you hated being here', I kind of did, it was really scary for me."

To help her stay grounded Lorde tries to surround herself with people who "appreciate Ella".

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Best of Seven – Girls in mesh

Galleries
The mesmerizing effects of mesh clothing just can’t be denied. Vote for your favourite below!
A purring malamute
Must Watch
Mammals are great, aren’t they?
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll like this Daily Dose, we’re sure of it.
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
One of these things is not like the other.


39508
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
41725


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



42142
39499