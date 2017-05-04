Sheeran plays personal gig

Photo: All rights reserved. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran made a seriously ill 10-year-old's dreams come true by performing privately for her at London's O2 Arena.

Ed met Melody Driscoll, who has a number of medical problems including the life-limiting brain condition Rett syndrome in hospital last year.

He invited her to his sold-out London gig on Tuesday but she could not attend with regular fans due to the risk of her picking up an infection.

In order to ensure she did not miss out the Thinking Out Loud singer, 26, invited her to his soundcheck. and played her four favourite songs from his repertoire, Tenerife Sea, Dive, One and How Would You Feel.

The British musician also took time out of his preparations for the concert to spend time with Melody, sitting with her and signing her plaster cast.

Melody's mother Katrina Driscoll documented her daughter's encounter with Ed on social media, posting videos and photographs on Twitter.

"I think a little lady is very happy indeed," she wrote above a video showing the singer chatting to her daughter, who calls Ed her "Prince".

Ed had previously treated Melody to a performance of his hits Thinking Out Loud and Photograph when he visited her at Epsom Hospital in England last year.

During a hospital stay of more than a year Melody's mother played her Ed's tracks to help her through painful medical episodes.

After his hospital visit Katrina told the Associated Press, "I literally owe him my life. He doesn't realise how much he's done for her. There's been several times she has stopped fighting when she has been very sick and we thought we were going to lose her.

"We put Ed Sheeran on and she starts fighting back. It just goes to show that dreams can come true and miracles can happen. You just have to keep fighting for them and she does."

At his gig in Manchester, England last month Ed met six-year-old Ollie Carroll, another youngster suffering from a life-limiting neurodegenerative condition.