Russell & Hawn honored

Photo: All rights reserved. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

Longtime Hollywood couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn will cement their love on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a double star ceremony this month.

Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and Kurt's The Hateful Eight director Quentin Tarantino will be among the guests saluting the stars as they unveil the 2,609th and 2,610th stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Both stars are currently promoting big films - Russell appears in The Fate of the Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, while Hawn makes her return to the big screen as Amy Schumer's mom in new comedy Snatched.

"The Hollywood Walk of Fame makes an effort to place celebrities who work together or are a couple next to each other on our famed sidewalk," stated Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. "We've placed notable partners such as film producers Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner next to each other's star on the Walk of Fame.

"They were the first married couple to be honored on the same day with double stars on October 16, 2008. We honored married actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy with double stars on March 7, 2012. Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein who worked together on the Broadway hit Kinky Boots were recently honored with double stars as well.

"There are other related celebrities who have side by side double stars, but had separate ceremonies. They include: Bob and Dolores Hope, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, Sherry Lansing and William Friedkin, Ozzie and Harriet Nelson, Betty White and Allen Ludden, to name a few."