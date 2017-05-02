Crow won't allow disruption

Photo: All rights reserved. Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow won't allow the demands of social media to disrupt her family life.

The All I Wanna Do singer rose to fame in the 1990s and is still going strong, recently dropping her 10th studio album Be Myself. She's already noted one of the tracks on the record, Roller Skate, is about the role technology plays in today's culture and during an interview with Variety she expanded on why she avidly avoids online platforms.

"You know, I'm an older mom. I don't want to look back on my life and think, "God, I wish I would have spent more time being present than communicating with people that weren't in the room,'" the mother-of-two, who has adopted boys Wyatt, nine, and six-year-old Levi, sighed, noting she doesn't want to encourage behavior such as sitting at the dinner table with her phone.

"There's nobody that's more important than my kids, so why wouldn't I want to be with them? It's a real struggle, and I realize that now 85 per cent of everyone's career is social media - likes and dislikes and followers and all that stuff. I didn't grow up with it, and I refuse to live in it."

She may be lucky enough to have missed out on the flurry of new trends and demands of the Internet but that doesn't mean Sheryl acts her age all the time. The star insists she still feels 27 and she has no plans to tone things down when it comes to her action-packed live shows.

"I don't want to be limited to how a 55-year-old is supposed to act. That would be really a bummer for me," she quipped. "It would be sort of untruthful for me to start acting my age... But you know, man, I love my work. It's very energizing to me... I love my age. I wouldn't trade it."