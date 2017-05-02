Paltrow returns to Met Gala

Photo: All rights reserved. Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow put on a stunning smile as she walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night - four years after vowing to avoid the event forever.

The Goop lifestyle brand founder turned up at Vogue editor Anna Wintour's glamorous annual fundraiser in New York City wearing a sexy strapless pale-pink Calvin Klein dress.

Although she swore off attending another Met Gala in 2013 after complaining about how terrible her experience was at that year's event, it seemed Gwyneth was enjoying herself this time around.

Paltrow dropped hints to fans she was returning as a Met Gala guest by posting a throwback photo on Instagram hours ahead of when the charity gathering commenced.

"My first ever Met Ball in 1995 #calvinklein #fullcirclemomentcomingup," she wrote in the caption to the sweet photo of her younger self, where she is snapped smiling for the camera while wearing a custom Calvin Klein gown similar to the one she donned this week.

But Gwyneth's nostalgic love affair with the Met Gala on Monday is a decidedly different tone from her excoriating disses of the bash four years ago.

"I'm never going again," she declared to USA Today previously. "It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all."

She also told Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O the 2013 Met Gala "sucked".

"It seems like it's the best thing in the world, you always think, "Oh my god, it's gonna be so glamorous and amazing and you're going to see all these people' and then you get there and it's so hot and it's so crowded and everyone's pushing you," she lamented before adding: "I think we're all a bit old to dress up punk. I just went as kind of normal."

Gwyneth's change of heart about her hatred of the Met Gala seems to have occurred just days after announcing her brand Goop is partnering with Anna Wintour on a print magazine, which is due to launch in September.