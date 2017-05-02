Beyonce praises her mom

Photo: All rights reserved. Tina Knowles and Beyonce

Beyonce has paid a touching tribute to her mother online after raising almost $1 million at her inaugural Wearable Art Gala over the weekend.

The Formation hitmaker, who is heavily pregnant with twins, enjoyed a family night out on Saturday as she supported her stylist mom Tina Knowles-Lawson at the Los Angeles event.

The bash was held at the California African American Museum to raise funds for Tina's new WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center, which she recently co-founded with her husband, actor Richard Lawson. And her eldest daughter couldn't help but gush about her mom's passion to help youngsters embrace their creativity as she reflected on the gala.

Beyonce shared photos from the gathering on Instagram in the early hours of Monday, and celebrated the successful event in a rare caption for a snap of the 35-year-old posing with Tina, sister Solange, and best friend Kelly Rowland.

"I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event," she wrote. "Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts."

"Mom, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world," she continued. "It brought tears to my eyes to be a witness to what you and Richard have created together. WACO is a safe place truly Where Art Can Occur. I love you."

Responding to the sweet message, Tina commented, "Aww baby, you make me cry. I love you soo much (sic)".

She also shared the same image of the foursome on her Instagram profile and captioned it, "With my beautiful girls at the wearable art gala they look like sculptures (sic)".

Beyonce stole the limelight at the party by wearing a form-fitting red dress with plunging neckline by Stephanie Costello for Stello. She complemented the sexy gown with an elaborate floral headdress.

Her husband, rap mogul Jay Z, and their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy were also in attendance, as was Beyonce and Kelly's former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams.