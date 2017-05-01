2 Nights of Jazz

41776
The Vernon Jazz Club proudly presents two fantastic nights of jazz!

Saturday, May 6th – Mazacote

Tuesday, May 9th – “A” Band & Nitecap

MAZACOTE is a hard hitting, west coast, Afro-Latin band playing horn-driven New York salsa dura and beats from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Cuba.

Based in Vancouver, the band features Nicaraguan singer-songwriter David Lopez, Latin jazz trumpeter Jeremy Vint, and a groove-heavy rhythm section featuring Chris Couto on timbales, Robin Layne on congas, Carlos Arias on bass, and Niho Takase on keys.

Fresh for 2016, Mazacote recently released their latest album NEUVA ERA on Treble Five Records, featuring singles Carita Bella and La Hora.

Mazacote performs across the west coast at festivals and dance clubs, bringing the exciting Latin party vibe to audiences of all ages! Highlights include headlining the Vancouver International Salsa Festival with New York Latin jazz trombone legend Jimmy Bosch, as well as mainstage appearances at the Harmony Arts Festival, the Carnaval del Sol, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the Winterruption Arts and Culture Festival, and Kelowna’s Global Music Festival.

Mazacote will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) on Saturday, May 6th at 8 PM. Doors open at 7:15 PM. CASH ONLY BAR ON SITE. Tickets $20 online at www.vernonjazz.com and at our sponsor, Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members. Members receive 10% off their food purchase anytime at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill (Prestige Inn).

 

Capilano University Jazz Studies Program brings “A” Band and Nitecap to the Vernon Jazz Club. University students studying jazz band and choir will be joined onstage by their renowned instructors: Brad Turner (trumpet), Steve Kaldestad (sax), Jared Burrows (guitar), and Dennis Esson (trombone).

“A” Band and Nitecap are the premiere big band and jazz choir of Capilano U’s music program and have performed with jazz artists such as Bob Mintzer, Cedar Walton, Ed Thigpen, Jason Marsalis, Mike Murley, Kevin Turcotte, Seamus Blake, Hugh Fraser, Phil Nimmons, Rob McConnell, Kristin Korb, Nnenna Freelon, Denzal Sinclaire, Ernie Watts and Dee Daniels.

These groups perform a variety of repertoire, including arrangements by students and instructors in the program and works representing different facets of jazz.

“The jazz studies program at Capilano is one of the best in all of North America. It maintains a high curriculum standard with an experienced and innovative teaching staff. To show my support of the program and teaching staff, I created the Dee Daniels Vocal Scholarship in 2001.”

Dee Daniels, International recording artist and jazz vocalist

“A” Band and Nitecap will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) on Tuesday, May 9th at 8 PM. Doors open at 7:15 PM. CASH ONLY BAR ON SITE. Tickets $20 online at www.vernonjazz.com and at our sponsor, Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members. Members receive 10% off their food purchase anytime at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill (Prestige Inn).

