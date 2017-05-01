41776
39555

Entertainment  

Rann Berry @ KCT

- | Story: 195891

Hey, baby boomers, remember the 80’s? Dance clubs open 6 nights a week, the birth of MTV, and that distinctive one of a kind 80’s sound.

The producers of Kelowna’s ever popular, “one hit wonders show”, and “the soul of Motown revue”, return to the Kelowna Community Theatre with an all new tribute dedicated to the music of the 1980’s.

After more than 2 years in development, Rann Berry’s time machine… back to the 80’s is ready to rock!

Much time and careful consideration has been spent choosing the most memorable 80’s hits, and even going as far as to track down the period correct vintage instruments to perfectly duplicate the synthesizer/guitar driven sound that defined the decade. 

The show features a 6 piece live band faithfully re-creating the hits of artists such as David Bowie, The Police, Simple Minds, Tears For Fears, Peter Gabriel, Prince, The Cars, Duran Duran, Wang Chung, AC/DC, The Cult and many more.

If you are among the thousands of music fans who’ve attended “the one hit wonders show”, or “the soul of Motown revue”, you won’t want to miss “Rann Berry’s Time Machine… back to the 80’s”. It’s a trip!

And yes, you can dance !

We will be adding 2 dancing areas to the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Friday, June 30th, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Tickets still only $29.00 (plus fees and taxes)

Selectyourtickets.com

Or by phone 250-762-5050

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool

Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics, science and a little bit of” rocket technology that allegedly...
Monday Eats! – May 1, 2017
Galleries
A savory rare Monday Eats! gallery awaits!
Monday Eats! – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Not sure if some of these should exist or not.
Operator with incredible motor skills picks up a quarter with his forklift
Must Watch
This doesn’t seem like the sort of thing that should be...


40561
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40024


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


39791
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41535



41137
39499