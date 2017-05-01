Rann Berry @ KCT

Photo: Contributed

Hey, baby boomers, remember the 80’s? Dance clubs open 6 nights a week, the birth of MTV, and that distinctive one of a kind 80’s sound.

The producers of Kelowna’s ever popular, “one hit wonders show”, and “the soul of Motown revue”, return to the Kelowna Community Theatre with an all new tribute dedicated to the music of the 1980’s.

After more than 2 years in development, Rann Berry’s time machine… back to the 80’s is ready to rock!

Much time and careful consideration has been spent choosing the most memorable 80’s hits, and even going as far as to track down the period correct vintage instruments to perfectly duplicate the synthesizer/guitar driven sound that defined the decade.

The show features a 6 piece live band faithfully re-creating the hits of artists such as David Bowie, The Police, Simple Minds, Tears For Fears, Peter Gabriel, Prince, The Cars, Duran Duran, Wang Chung, AC/DC, The Cult and many more.

If you are among the thousands of music fans who’ve attended “the one hit wonders show”, or “the soul of Motown revue”, you won’t want to miss “Rann Berry’s Time Machine… back to the 80’s”. It’s a trip!

And yes, you can dance !

We will be adding 2 dancing areas to the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Friday, June 30th, at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Tickets still only $29.00 (plus fees and taxes)

Selectyourtickets.com

Or by phone 250-762-5050