Ciara gives birth to baby girl

Photo: All rights reserved. Ciara

R&B star Ciara is a new mum.

The Goodies singer and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, welcomed a baby girl on Friday.

Ciara shared the news with fans in an Instagram post, which featured a photograph of herself cradling her baby bump on the beach, and the caption: "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm. 7lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017. Photo By Daddy."

The singer announced she was expecting her second child in October - on her 31st birthday - in another Instagram post. Alongside a photo of Wilson touching her belly, she wrote: "On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family... and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give""

The couple tied the knot in England last summer.

Ciara also shares son Future Zahir, two, with rapper ex, Future.

She and Wilson hit the headlines back at the beginning of 2016 when they went public with their plans to abstain from sex until their wedding night.

"I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship," she said.

"I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It's awesome how it all worked out. We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he's like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view... You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you."

Meanwhile, Ciara gave friends and fans a scare last month when she was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

She took to Twitter following the terrifying incident, and thanked her body for keeping her baby safe during the drama: "Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid," she wrote.

A week after the crash, she shared a sweet snap of herself cradling her baby bump while gazing into the camera in an effort to reassure fans she was OK.