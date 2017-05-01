Britney Spears honored

Photo: All rights reserved. Britney Spears

Britney Spears was honored with the first-ever Icon Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday night.

The Piece of Me singer and former star of Disney's The Mickey Mouse Club was presented with the prestigious prize during the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with organizers recognizing her as "a distinguished artist whose career transcends popular culture and whose music is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans."

Britney was given the award by her young sister Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she warmly embraced as she entered the stage.

Following the presentation, singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld joined the show's hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Sofia Carson to perform a medley of Britney's biggest hits while wearing outfits inspired by the iconic star.

And former Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn ended up joining the trio to sing Till the World Ends, Britney's 2011 hit.

Jamie Lynn's appearance at the show was something of a surprise, as the 26-year-old has been keeping a low profile since her eight-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge was seriously injured in an ATV crash in February.

Meanwhile, Britney shared some snaps from the awards ceremony on Instagram, and took her sons Jayden James and Sean Preston along as her dates. The proud mother posted a picture of her boys posing alongside another former Disney star, Nick Jonas, who won the Hero Award.

"My boys and @nickjonas woo hoo," she captioned the snap.

Fifth Harmony were among the big winners at the awards on Saturday, nabbing the Best Group honor and Fiercest Fans accolade. Ariana Grande was named Best Female Artist, with newly solo former One Direction member Niall Horan winning Best Male Artist. Shawn Mendes' track Treat You Better nabbed the honor of Song of the Year, while former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez won Favorite Tour for her Revival Tour dates last year.

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards will air on Sunday in the U.S. on the Disney Channel.