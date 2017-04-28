Theatre festival tickets

Photo: theatrebc.org

Eight winning play performances will be showcased in Vernon June 30 – July 7 2017 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre as Vernon hosts the Annual Theatre BC festival.

The plays at Vernon’s festival will be the best-of-the-best from regional festival competitions being performed in April and May across the province. The titles of the winning plays will be announced once all zone festivals have concluded. Each night of Mainstage, a different winning play from a zone will be staged. The line up for Mainstage 2017 includes Okanagan Zone (June 30), Central Interior Zone (July 1), Fraser Valley Zone (July 2), North Shore Zone (July 3), Skeena Zone (July 4), Peace River Zone (July 5), North Island Zone (July 6), and Travelling Adjudicator’s Choice (July 7).

Individual performance tickets and 3-, 5- and 8- day passes are now available at early-bird pricing through TicketSeller.ca In recognition of Canada’s 150, this year all productions are from Canadian playwrights.

The festival is organized by local volunteers, many from Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatrical Society, and also includes professional adjudication and workshops including a youth camp and a multi-day new play development workshop.

Ticket for the Awards Ceremony and Banquet on Saturday July 8 are $35 also available at TicketSeller.ca For more information on Mainstage2017 and the workshops, visit https://theatrebc.org/mainstage-2017/

