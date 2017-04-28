Jagger remembers Scott

Photo: All rights reserved. Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his late girlfriend L'Wren Scott on what would have been her 53rd birthday on Friday.

The fashion designer was found dead in her New York City apartment on 17 March, 2014 after committing suicide.

The Rolling Stones frontman, who was in a relationship with L'Wren from 2001 until her death, takes to his rarely-used Instagram account every year to remember her on her birthday and he continued the tradition on Friday.

He shared a picture of L'Wren, wearing a white blouse and a patterned headscarf, sniffing a white rose as she looks at the camera. In the caption, he wrote, "Thinking of you on your birthday."

Following the news of her death, the rocker wrote on Facebook, "I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way. We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me... I will never forget her.."

In her honor, the 73-year-old created a three-year scholarship fund at London fashion school Central Saint Martins to cover the fees for one student each year between 2015 to 2017.

Mick is now in a relationship with American ballerina Melanie Hamrick, who gave birth to their first child together, a son named Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, in December.

Following the happy news, L'Wren's brother Randall Bambrough congratulated him on his baby boy.

''I am happy for Mick. I have observed Mick to be a loving father, and family is very important to him," he told the New York Daily News. "She (L'Wren) would want him to have continued overall happiness in his life going forward, especially regarding his family. He cares very deeply about all of his children. This child will be well taken care of just like all the rest of his children."

Mick has seven other children from previous relationships, including model daughter Georgia May Jagger and actor son James Jagger.