Janet Jackson enjoys night

Photo: All rights reserved. Janet Jackson

New mom Janet Jackson put her marriage woes aside and enjoyed a night off from diaper duty on Tuesday to attend a Bruno Mars gig in the U.K.

The R&B superstar has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her first child, son Eissa, in January and then splitting from her billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, earlier this month, but it appears she decided to take a little time for herself this week as she headed to Birmingham, England to check out Bruno in concert.

Janet was spotted hanging out with her brother Randy Jackson as the Uptown Funk hitmaker showed off his talents onstage at the Barclaycard Arena Birmingham, and fan photos of the star sighting suggest the 50-year-old was having a good time, smiling as she watched the show wearing a black cap and an oversized black coat.

The outing occurred less than three weeks after reports suggested her five-year marriage to Wissam was over, and a moving van was pictured outside the couple's London home just days later.

Janet may have been picking up a few ideas from Bruno's live show for her own future performances, as the Nasty singer is said to be eager to get back to work after halting her Unbreakable World Tour last year to start a family.

"Janet is the most independent out of all of the Jacksons," a family friend tells People.com. "She wants to get back on stage, and within the next few years, there's a possibility she could tour."

The insider's speculation about the star's return to the stage will do little to appease Janet's fans as the Unbreakable trek was doomed by postponements, first for throat surgery in early 2016, and then for her pregnancy.

Promoters at Live Nation delayed the affected gigs until 2017, but an official date for the tour to resume has yet to be announced. The delay has since prompted one ticket holder to file a class action lawsuit earlier this month to demand a refund.