Khloe Kardashian sued

Photo: All rights reserved. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has been hit with a $150,000 lawsuit over an Instagram picture.

The 32-year-old reality star has been accused of taking one of paparazzi agency Xposure Photos UK (Ltd.)'s copyrighted photos and sharing it on Instagram without being allowed to do so or giving proper credit.

In court papers obtained by People.com, agency executives argue that the picture of Khloe and one of her sisters dining out in Miami, Florida last September had been "altered to remove the copyright management information (CMI) showing plaintiff as the copyright owner of the image" when she posted it on Instagram the next day.

They also claim she didn't "seek permission to use the photographs" and that her usage of the picture "harm(ed) the existing and future market for the original photograph".

The documents continue: "Kardashian uses her Instagram feed for the purposes of promotion - specifically, to promote her own business interests, products, and ventures; to promote and sell the products and services of others "

"Kardashian's Instagram post made the photograph immediately available to her nearly 67 million followers and others, consumers of entertainment news... who would otherwise be interested in viewing licensed versions of the photograph in the magazines and newspapers that are plaintiff's customers."

Khloe's representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment, while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn't mentioned the lawsuit on her social media pages.

The photo agency executives are seeking $150,000 in damages.

The Kardashians are famous for promoting their lives on their Instagram pages and it was recently reported that the stars can earn up to $250,000 per branded post on Instagram, while Kim, arguably the most famous Kardashian, has been known to earn up to $500,000 for one post, according to Michael Heller, chief executive of digital marketing firm Talent Resources.