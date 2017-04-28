Harry Styles announces tour

Photo: All rights reserved. Harry Styles

Harry Styles is set to embark on his first ever solo world tour in September.

The One Direction heartthrob dropped the track listing for his self-titled debut record, which boasts his new hit single Sign of the Times, earlier this month ahead of its release on 12 May.

And fans can soon see him perform his solo material live as Harry, 23, took to Twitter on Friday to announce he's hitting the road later this year, starting in San Francisco, California on 19 September and taking in cities such as Paris, London and Milan in Italy before ending in Tokyo, Japan on 8 December.

"/ / SEE.YOU .SOON / / (sic)" the singer captioned a photo of the dates, also featuring a photo of him lying above water.

Fans are thrilled to hear their idol is going on tour, with one user describing Friday as "the best day of my life".

Not everyone was happy though, with many followers pointing out he missed countries such as Russia and Poland off his list, with one user commenting, "It's like we're wearing the invisibility cloak every goddamn time".

Harry's album will mark his first foray into music since One Direction went on hiatus at the beginning of 2016. His bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have already released their own music, and fourth member Liam Payne's musical comeback is reportedly imminent following the birth of his first child with girlfriend Cheryl earlier this year.

Their former bandmate Zayn Malik has also been doing extremely well since he quit One Direction in 2015, with his first album Mind of Mine topping various charts around the world, including in Australia, the U.K. and the U.S.

He has yet to embark on a solo tour though as he's suffered in the past with anxiety about performing live.