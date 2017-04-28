Emotional J-Lo honoured

Jennifer Lopez struggled to control her emotions as she was honoured with the Premio de la Estrella gong at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night.

The 47-year-old singer took to the stage to collect the prize, Telemundo's Star Award, after a video was shown of her peers, including Sofia Vergara, Lin-Manuel Miranda and J Balvin, revealing their admiration of the On The Floor hitmaker.

"It makes me very excited to share this special night with artists that I admire," Jennifer told the crowd. "My family in music and in my life. To come back to my roots has a significance that goes beyond words.

"Moments like these are proof of hard work and we are lucky if life blesses us in this way. I love you so much. I feel blessed to be part of this creative world and to be able to represent our Latin community. I feel at home. I am humbled to be here in your presence and accept this award."

Jennifer also took home the best social media award at the ceremony. The stunning star is no stranger to sharing aspects of her life on sites such as Twitter and Instagram, and told the audience she loves the new way of communicating with her fans.

"Everyone knows how much I love selfies," she said. "But what I love the most about social media is being able to communicate and connect directly with you, my fans. That truly excites me. It makes me feel so much closer to you. Most importantly, let's remember to use our voices on social media to do good, to spread positive messages."

Later in the awards ceremony, Jennifer returned to the stage to perform her new Spanish-language single Mirate. Dressed in a silver gown which clung to her figure in all the right places, the mother-of-two was joined by a live orchestra for the emotional performance.

Following the rendition of the song, which is taken from Jennifer's highly-anticipated new Spanish-language album, her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who is producing the record, was seen giving his former wife a standing ovation.

Other winners at the star-studded awards ceremony, which took place in Miami, Florida, included reggaeton star Nicky Jam, who took home six gongs, and the late Juan Gabriel, who won five awards including the artist of the year prize.

Enrique Iglesias collected four gongs, including Latin Pop Songs Artist of the Year, Solo, while Justin Bieber was given the Crossover Artist of the Year prize.