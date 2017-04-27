Age of Arousal @ Creekside

Photo: fredskeleton.com

From the critically acclaimed Fred Skeleton Theatre Company, Age of Arousal will be returning to Creekside Theatre from May 4-6 in their final performances before competing in the 2017 OZone Theatre Festival in Salmon Arm this spring.

In a celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, the group will be performing a script by Canadian playwright Linda Griffiths that is wildly inspired by The Odd Women by George Gissing. Age of Arousal showcases the suffragist movement in England as a group of 19th century women start a revolution that will change the world forever.

Fred Skeleton has found success with their past entries, winning best production for the past four years and moving on to represent Okanagan Theatre on the provincial stage where their performance of Red won the Theatre BC Mainstage Best Production of 2014, and last year’s performance of The Pillowman took home the Burnaby Award for Outstanding Production.



Director Rob Mason-Brown is hoping to repeat Fred Skeleton’s success by tackling a powerful script and bringing together the most impressive ensemble of actresses the Okanagan has seen.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults - $25

Students -$15

Tickets can be purchased through their website fredskeleton.com or by calling 250.766.9309.