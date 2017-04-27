Lady Gaga invites fans

Photo: All rights reserved. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has invited her fans to play audience members while she films concert scenes for upcoming film A Star Is Born.

The Poker Face star is currently shooting her first major movie role in the musical remake, in which she plays Ally, an aspiring singer/actress who is guided by a movie star named Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper, and her star begins to rise as his career spirals downwards due to age and alcoholism.

They began filming scenes earlier this month at the Coachella music festival in Indio, Calfornia, where Lady Gaga had played a headline set, and her fans were invited to pay for tickets to participate, and they have now been given a second opportunity to star in another upcoming concert scene.

Gaga and Bradley, who is also directing, will be filming a country and western music concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on 2 and 3 May and she shared a link on Twitter to a website where her fans can buy tickets to be in the audience.

"Be a part of A Star Is Born with Bradley and me in LA!," she wrote besides the link and a old-fashion movie projector emoji.

A message on the website informed her fans, also known as Little Monsters, that they will be helping "cheer and applaud their performances on camera."

"All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim & boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support!" the post continued.

Tickets cost $12 per day and will support the 30-year-old's Born This Way Foundation. Attendees, who must be at least 18 years old, will have to place their cell phone into Yondr pouches inside the auditorium so they can remain in possession of their devices but will unable to use them.

A Star Is Born is scheduled for release in September 2018.