Nic Cage breaks his ankle

Nicolas Cage has reportedly broken his ankle after a "freak accident" on the set of his new movie.

The 53-year-old actor has been shooting new heist movie #211 in Bulgaria in recent weeks, but production on the film is said to have shut down in the wake of Cage's injury.

After the accident occurred, Cage was rushed to hospital in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, near to where they have been shooting the film. Upon his arrival, doctors told the action star that he should have surgery, but according to Deadline, he declined, and decided to head back to Los Angeles, where he is believed to have had an operation on his ankle.

The outlet reports that Cage's representatives told them the actor is "currently convalescing, but that he hopes to return to the set probably and resume working within two weeks."

Cage stars as a police officer in the bank heist film, the title of which reflects the police code for "robbery in progress". The film, directed by York Alec Shackleton, also stars Amanda Cerny, Sophie Skelton and Michael Rainey Jr. and is due out later this year.

It's unclear exactly what happened to cause Cage to break his ankle. However, he has always been open about wanting to do the majority of stunts in his action films himself. And with films such as National Treasure and Ghost Rider under his belt, his stunt work can be plentiful.

But Cage said in a previous interview that he finds the prospect of doing stunts "calming".

"One of the things that's interesting to me is I find things like caffeine and stunts actually relax me," he told Metro.co.uk. "When they're putting a bit of gel on my arm and lighting me on fire, or when I'm about to go into a high-speed car chase or rev a motorcycle up pretty fast, I find everything else around me slows down. I find it quite calming, which is an odd switch."

38009