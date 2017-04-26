41677
35756

Entertainment  

Sony Music cuts Dr. Luke

- | Story: 195470

Sony Music executives have terminated the record label's professional relationship with producer Dr. Luke.

The 43-year-old musician has been embroiled in a legal battle with singer Kesha since October, 2014, when she filed suit, alleging he mentally, emotionally and sexually abused her throughout their 10-year musical partnership.

On Tuesday, it was revealed Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, has been axed as CEO of his Kemosabe Records label, a subsidiary of Sony, and company representatives assert he no longer has the authority to represent Sony Music in any way, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A page devoted to the producer has also been deleted from the firm's website.

Sony Music bosses partnered with Dr. Luke to establish Kemosabe Records in 2011 and the deal provided him with enormous creative control in exchange for exclusive rights to his production work. Although Gottwald churned out few chart-topping hits through Kemosabe, he was able to provide continuous success for the corporation with his work as a producer on singles such as Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball, Katy Perry's Roar, and Pitbull's Timber collaboration with Kesha.

Meanwhile, Dr. Luke's court battle with Kesha is ongoing - the Tik Tok pop star is still trying to convince a judge to release her from her recording contract with Kemosabe Records. After losing her case last year, she filed an amended lawsuit in January, but the amendment was also dismissed last month.

Luke, who has vehemently denied the singer's accusations, has filed a countersuit against Kesha, suing the Warrior star for smearing him through her various allegations.

Lawyers for Dr. Luke and Sony Music have declined to comment on the producer's termination.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds

Galleries
A Danish company called MONSTRUM is changing the idea of what a playground can be. They’ve been making incredible...
Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds (2)
Galleries
Back in my day we had playgrounds that injured kids, not these...
Blue Jays player scores with unbelievable flying dive over catcher
Must Watch
Among the various sports, baseball players aren’t...
Pamela Anderson: ‘Julian Assange and I have a special relationship’
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has opened up about her "special...


40137
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40645


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


39183
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39637



41716