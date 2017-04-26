Osbourne's are inseparable

Photo: All rights reserved. Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents' frequent make out sessions.

Ozzy and Sharon split in 2016 after news broke of the Black Sabbath rocker's infidelity. But after five months apart, Sharon and Ozzy rekindled their romance, with Kelly, 32, revealing the current state of their marriage during an interview with U.S. TV show Extra on Tuesday night.

"My mom and my dad are pretty much inseparable right now," Kelly said. "They remember how much they love each other all over again. It's the most romantic beautiful story.

"They won't stop making out and it's gross, I'm like stop doing that."

Kelly and her family's lives were previously documented on MTV show The Osbournes, one of the first reality shows that sparked a host of copycat programs. It ran from 2002 to 2005 and asked if it might be coming back for a reboot, Kelly coyly replied: "We've never had more requests for it than now. We don't know, we don't know."

Kelly was speaking as she attended a party celebrating her recent cover of Bella magazine and the debut of her new book There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters from a Badass B**ch.

And talking about the tome, Kelly insisted there was no subject off limit. But she did give her relatives an advance copy to check they were happy with everything she spoke about in the memoir.

"Whether it was my brother (Jack's) MS, mine and my father's sobriety, my mom's cancer, my dad's Parkinson's, my Lyme's disease" I gave it to my family to read before because I don't want to hurt anything. If they didn't want something in there, it was gone," she shared.