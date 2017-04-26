Jenner considering politics

Photo: All rights reserved. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner would "seriously look at a run" for office.

The 67-year-old reality star has been hitting headlines in recent weeks for her scandalous revelations in new memoir The Secrets of My Life. But if Caitlyn has her way, she could be following in the footsteps of U.S. President Donald Trump by making the move from the small screen to the political world.

Caitlyn was speaking at the 92nd Street Y community center in New York City on Tuesday at an event called Imagining Men & Women: Caitlyn Jenner on Transgender Identity and Courage when she made the revelation that she would consider running for office if that would mean she could do more good for her charitable foundation as a politician.

"Over the next year or two, I would look at where I can be more effective to helping my community," she told the crowd. "Am I going to be more effective on the outside, raising money for my foundation? Doing things, being places, being critical of the administration when they screw up?

"Or, at some point, would I be better working from the inside? If that is the case, in another year or two, I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective."

Caitlyn's political stance has caused controversy recently, with the revelation that she voted for Donald Trump to win last year's presidential election.

However, she insists that while she did back the former host of The Apprentice to run America, she has been disappointed with what he has done since coming to power.

"I certainly have always been on the Republican side. I believe in things like the Constitution and limited government. I lean towards the Republican Party because they are closer than the Democrats to staying to limited government " although I've been very disappointed with them over the last several years," she said

"My loyalties are not with the Republican Party. My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I'll come after him and come after Republicans when they start screwing up my community. And I got a voice and they'd better listen, because I will come after them."

Caitlyn isn't the only star to consider a move into politics. Scarlett Johansson recently revealed she would think about running for office when her daughter is older, Kanye West previously announced his intention to run for president in 2020, while Dwayne Johnson stated that Trump's victory had inspired him to think about a career in politics.