41299
38274

Entertainment  

Elton thanks fans for support

- | Story: 195367

Elton John has thanked fans for the "avalanche of kindness" he has received following his recent hospitalization for a bacterial infection.

The Rocket Man singer became "violently ill" after contracting a "harmful and unusual" and "potentially deadly" bacterial infection during his recent South American tour and he was admitted to hospital immediately after he returned from Santiago, Chile last week, where he spent two days in intensive care.

He was released from the facility on Saturday and he scrapped his entire April and May run of The Million Dollar Piano shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to give him time to recover at home.

Since the news broke on Monday, Elton has received an outpouring of support and he took to social media on Tuesday to thank fans for their messages.

"Woke up this morning to an avalanche of kindness and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude," he wrote across all his accounts. "Thanks so much to everyone for reaching out. I'm resting well, getting stronger every day and looking forward to getting back on tour in June. #EltonTour."

The 70-year-old is expected to give his first live performance in Twickenham in England on 3 June.

A statement issued earlier by his publicist read, "Thankfully, Elton's medical team identified this quickly and treated it (the infection) successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery" and assured fans he is currently "comfortably resting at home per doctors advice".

The singer added in the statement: "I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Someone made a hoverbike that actually works and it looks awesome

Must Watch
Surely we all definitely thought we’d have flying cars and hoverboards by now. Although those dreams havent come to...
Chris Pratt: ‘I don’t take pictures with fans’
Showbiz
Chris Pratt refuses to take pictures with his fans because he has...
Few things are more ’90s than this extremely ’90s ad for ‘Battletoads’
Must Watch
This ad’s got psycho pigs and turbo thwacking, and...
Elton John recovering from ‘potentially deadly’ bacterial infection
Music
Elton John has been hospitalized with an illness that has forced...


40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
39830


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


39637
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653