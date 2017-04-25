Brie Larson feels guilt

Photo: All rights reserved. Brie Larson

Brie Larson feels guilty when she splashes out on luxury purchases.

The actress mostly grew up in Los Angeles with her mother and her sister, where she admits that money was often tight, and the trio were frequently forced to share a bed in a studio apartment.

While Oscar winner Brie has since found success with movies such as Room and Kong: Skull Island, she still struggles to come to terms with the wealth her career has allowed.

"I'm trying to understand what my sense of style is now. I still refuse to pay a lot for clothes," she told Vanity Fair magazine, adding that she only purchased her first car last year and recently paid $2,000 to fix her hot tub. "I felt really guilty because a hot tub's a luxury item to me."

The 27-year-old was mostly home-schooled by her mother, and even when her first big break into the acting world came in the late 1990s, she was still careful with her money. She even used to scour thrift stores for pre-owned school uniforms to wear.

"It was easy because they were all the same color, and you spend less time making a decision, so you can spend that time on other aspects of your life," she explained, also admitting that until a few years ago she was "living off the food in the film-festival welcome gift bags".

Going forward, Brie hopes to incorporate some of her personal experiences when she plays Captain Marvel in Marvel's upcoming movie of the same name. But the star shares that she didn't rush her decision to play the character, and took her time to reflect on what she could bring to the role.

"It took me a really long time," she added. "I had to sit with myself, think about my life and what I want out of it. Ultimately, I couldn't deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that's progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would've had growing up."