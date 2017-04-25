Stefani and Shelton 'numb'

Photo: All rights reserved. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have become "numb" to the constant tabloid speculation surrounding their romance.

The No Doubt frontwoman has been dating Blake since late 2015, following the collapse of her marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale and the country star's divorce from Miranda Lambert, and their romance has been a constant headline grabber for 18 months.

In the early days of their relationship, Blake used to dismiss unfounded gossip via Twitter, but he admits the rumors have become so widespread, they have both learned to just ignore all the speculation about marriage, babies, and other nonsense.

Asked if the media appetite for news about their romance has calmed down, he told breakfast show Today, "God, I hope so. Please, I hope so."

"I don't think it's mellowed out, really," Blake continued, "I think we don't pay as much attention to it anymore; we're numb to it. Anytime we see a story about us, it's either that it's a fake relationship, or that we're already married, or that we're going to get married, or that she's on her second set of twins... (sic)."

"Or, you know, that I'm sneaking behind her back to eat meat!" he laughed about his reported eating habits now he's dating a strict vegetarian. "I eat meat right in front of her face, let me tell ya (sic)!"

Blake addressed the intense press attention during a group interview with his girlfriend, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys, his fellow judges on the 12th season of talent show The Voice, and although he is annoyed by the tabloid drama, he can understand why people are so fascinated by their unexpected coupling.

"In people's defense," the singer began, "I think that it's so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me, I don't blame them."

Shaking her head in response, mother-of-three Gwen suggested she didn't agree as she smiled and simply replied, "You're crazy."