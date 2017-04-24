Salsa formal in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Come and enjoy the Black and White Salsa Formal on April 29th at the Laurel Packing House: A night of formal elegance, showcases, appetizers and social dancing in Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba styles. You won't want to miss this event!



7:00 pm Happy Hour and Beginner Lesson - get your pre-drink on, chill out, or learn to dance so you'll be well and ready to dance the night away.



Are you ready for some astounding shows?

Come and support Kelowna's own Samantha and Jaime from Latinesque as they light up the stage.

Sharon from Tango Kelowna will be showing off what Argentinian Tango is all about. Find out what it means to live and breathe dance from the dance firecracker that is Sharon Sebo!



Jens and Heather from Vernon's City-Dance will be performing a modern Tango!



With over 35 years of experience in the dance world, see Tascheleia (a.k.a. Tosca) Marangoni from Worldbeat Studio perform a mesmerizing belly dance!

Brazilian Zouk! The latest dance sensation to hit Kelowna is spearheaded by Vsevolod Lynov and Julia Lynova, dance instructors and competitors from the Ukraine. Come check out their workshops in the morning and watch them show you what feeling in Zouk is all about. You don't want to miss this one!



Brace yourself for the Kizomba Team from Salsaddiction (Edmonton) as they perform a sensual Kizomba!

Finally, get your groove on with Kenny-Davis Ntolla and partner from OKO Dance Vancouver!



Get your tickets at:

https://okanagan.snapd.com/#/events/view/1008710



https://www.facebook.com/events/224945974644329/

