Sheeran sets record straight

Photo: All rights reserved. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has blasted claims he is set to take a lengthy career break after he's finished touring.

The Shape of You singer is currently on the road with his Divide World Tour, which follows the immense success of his latest record. Number one album Divide was released in March after Ed spent more than a year away from the limelight.

It was reported in Britain's Daily Star on Sunday newspaper that Ed was planning to take some time out of the spotlight after the tour comes to an end in October.

An insider told the publication: "Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.

"When or if he gets married he wants to put his wife and kids first and not his career. If that means going AWOL for years then so be it."

However, when MTV UK shared a link to their version of the story on Twitter, Ed responded in his unique way by writing: "Das (that's) B**locks".

The initial report came after Ed admitted in a recent interview that he won't consider having children until his touring days have come to an end.

The 26-year-old singer has been dating hockey star Cherry Seaborn since September 2015, but the pair aren't planning on starting a family any time soon because Ed wants to be a present father.

"I don't want to be touring when I have kids," he said during an interview on U.K. program Good Morning Britain last month. "I want to be nipping out now and then and actually being able to be a father. So yeah, I think I would definitely have kids, I'd definitely love all the kids in the world, but I don't want to have them right now."