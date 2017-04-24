41299
Beyonce shows off bump

Beyonce posted a sweet video to social media, showing off her blossoming baby bump.

The Crazy in Love hitmaker, who is pregnant with twins, posted a slide show to Instagram on Sunday that featured photos and video clips from a family-filled party held over the extended Easter holiday weekend.

Set to the tune of Lovely Day by Bill Withers, the 35-year-old wore a form-fitting long white dress with flowing sleeves that showed off her growing bump. Beyonce posed alongside five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for a few goofy snaps of them wearing bunny ears, but it was a snap of her eldest child kissing her stomach that fans adored.

Beyonce was also seen taking part in an Easter egg hunt with Blue Ivy and two-year-old Titan, the son of her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles also appeared in the clip, as she wished her daughter's Instagram followers a Happy Easter while her face and ears covered by an Easter bunny Snapchat filter.

There was also a sweet clip of Blue Ivy and Titan blowing bubbles in the montage, and a touching family snap of Tina, Beyonce and Kelly smiling for the camera.

Jay Z was absent from the family party, as was Beyonce's younger sister Solange.

The Grammy Award-winning singer announced on 1 February she was expecting twins with her hip-hop mogul husband, but the couple has yet to reveal a due date, or the sex of the babies.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," the Lemonade singer captioned a shot of her debuting her baby bump on Instagram.

41739