Heard makes Musk official

Photo: All rights reserved. Amber Heard

Amber Heard has made her Elon Musk romance Instagram official by sharing a snap of herself with her business mogul beau on the photo-sharing site.

The couple were first spotted together last July, but had initially kept their rumoured relationship quiet as Amber was going through a bitter divorce from actor Johnny Depp.

But on Sunday, Amber made the decision to finally go public with her new man, posting a funny picture of Elon sitting at a table with a kiss mark on his cheek, alongside the actress who was wearing bright red lipstick.

She captioned the shot: "Cheeky".

Amber is currently filming Aquaman in Australia, and headed to dinner with the film's director James Wan, the executive producer Rob Cowan and her beau on Sunday evening.

Elon shared a similar snap from the duo's night out at steak restaurant Moo Moo's, with the caption: "Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms."

The pair's Instagram debut came after they hit headlines earlier in the day when they enjoyed an outing to the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Queensland, Australia.

It was the first time the couple had been happy to have their romance documented by photographers, with Amber and Elon looking very much in love as they headed into the sanctuary hand in hand.

According to reports, two of Elon's six sons also accompanied the pair on their day out.

Amber and Elon's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, with the actress' father David recently telling Britain's Grazia magazine his actress daughter would love to walk down the aisle with Elon.

"Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that," he told British magazine Grazia.

However, his claims were dismissed by a source close to Amber, who added: "They have no plans to get married."

Both Amber and Elon have been married before, with Elon wed to actress Talulah Riley. The pair first tied the knot in 2010, but split two years later. They then married again in 2013, but Elon filed for divorce on 31 December, 2014.