No Doubt bassist hopeful

No Doubt bass player Tony Kanal has assured fans the band will play again amid reports of a split.

The band hasn't worked together since singer Gwen Stefani's marriage split in 2015, and now her bandmates, Kanal, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont, have formed a new group, called DREAMCAR, with AFI frontman Davey Havok.

As the new supergroup prepares for release of its debut album and a May tour, the bassist admits he isn't even sure if his singer has heard DREAMCAR's new music.

"She hasn't heard the whole record yet but I think she'll like it though," Kanal, who briefly dated Stefani long before she wed Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, tells WENN.

And asked to comment on the current status of No Doubt, he adds, "I think we're on an indefinite hiatus right now. I would say we will definitely play at some point, but there haven't been any plans or anything."

No Doubt last performed together in 2015, and in an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Stefani made it clear she's not sure if the band was in her future.

"I don't know what's going to happen with No Doubt," she said. "When Tony and I are connected creatively, it's magic. But I think we've grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make. I was really drained and burned out when we recorded the album (2012's Push and Shove). And I had a lot of guilt: 'I have to do it.' That's not the right setting to make music.

"There's some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out and it didn't get heard."

Gwen has gone on to become a huge solo star and a judge on U.S. TV talent show The Voice.