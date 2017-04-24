41299
38668

Entertainment  

O'Reilly back with podcast

- | Story: 195258

Bill O'Reilly is back and ready to talk.

His personal website says the former Fox News host will air a new episode of his "No Spin News" podcast Monday evening.

Fox News Channel's parent company fired O'Reilly on Wednesday following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by women. O'Reilly has called the allegations completely unfounded.

For two decades, O'Reilly and his show "The O'Reilly Factor" had been the linchpin of Fox News' success as the most visible and most watched host. Many wondered what the future would hold for him.

O'Reilly's podcast episode will be available on his website to premium members at 7 p.m. EDT Monday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Dog decides to steal players’ gloves during a softball game

Must Watch
A dog took to the field during a college softball game and proceeded to grab multiple players’ gloves.
Daily Dose – April 24, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a ride through today’s Daily Dose!  
Daily Dose – April 24, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The neighbors stuff isn’t nearly as good as this gallery.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn broke into her house to have sex on first date
Showbiz
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were so desperate to seal the deal...


38472
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40137


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



41716