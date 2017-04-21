Mirren praises Reynolds

Photo: All rights reserved. Helen Mirren & Ryan Reynolds

Helen Mirren has heaped praise on her Woman in Gold co-star Ryan Reynolds in a new Time magazine essay.

The British actress was asked to offer up a few words about her former co-star as part of his inclusion in the new Time 100 list, and she confessed he was a dream to work with.

She initially wondered if he would live up to his name and reputation as one of Hollywood's greatest guys, and reveals he was that and much more.

"(I was like), 'Can the name be real? It is such a perfect movie-star name, like something that could be on a '40s marquee'," the great Dame writes. "How fitting, then, that Ryan Reynolds has the same loose-limbed charm as Cary Grant and Jimmy Stewart. He's the Everyman, but somehow with more of everything: wit, elegance, looks and general hunkiness."

And The Queen star insists the Deadpool actor is the ultimate movie star - talented and "committed and generous, especially to women".

"He likes (women) in the most simple, direct, unadorned way: for their humanity. (How very appropriate that he is the father of two girls)," Mirren continues. "He has a natural wit, which he often turns on himself, and he can balance his private and public life with great dexterity. He is open and generous, but never inappropriate."

Few people in Hollywood have a bad word to say about the hunk, and shortly after his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony last year, his wife Blake Lively gushed about her husband on Instagram, writing: "The permanence of your impact is undeniable... Always has been, but now we have a fancy (star emoji) to show for it."