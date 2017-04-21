41431
38022

Entertainment  

Longoria's pregnancy joke

- | Story: 195073

Eva Longoria has laughed off rumors she is pregnant, telling fans she was simply bloated after eating "a lot of cheese".

The former Desperate Housewives actress jetted out to Honolulu in Hawaii for a vacation to celebrate her husband Jose Baston's birthday and earlier this week she was pictured on a boat with a fuller stomach, sparking speculation she might be expecting.

Eva, 42, has now taken to Snapchat to address the rumors and admit that while she was looking bigger, it was simply because she has been indulging on holiday.

"So I saw some pictures of myself (looking) really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese," she joked. "I'm not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes... Everybody is saying I'm pregnant and I'm not I was just lactose intolerant apparently."

Eva, speaking to fans while using the bunny Snapchat filter, felt she needed to deny the rumors because her family had been calling her up to ask if she was with child, but insists it was just a "ball of cheese" in her stomach.

"Seriously, I look so fat but you know what, that happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I'm not bloated today but this is pre-pancake. I'm about to go eat a pancake," she continued. "After I eat any kind of carb, I just blow up... So that's the news of the day. Not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, lot of pancakes. Pre-pancake stomach. You'll see post-pancake."

To prove she wasn't pregnant, Eva shared a bunch of snaps of her wearing a teal bikini, including a video of her being squirted with a water pistol by a young boy.

This isn't the first time Eva has denied being pregnant. In October, she issued a denial, saying "We're not thinking about that right now," as the couple had only got married in May.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Friday Fails – April 21, 2017

Galleries
Enjoy some failures that will make you question every decision you make moving forward.
Friday Fails – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Not even eating can save you.
A frustrated Bill Nye answers Twitter users’ dumb science questions
Must Watch
Well, okay, some of them are thoughtful … but not many.
Katy Perry outrages Indian fans with ‘culturally insensitive’ Instagram post
Music
Katy Perry has reportedly angered some of her Indian fans by...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40416


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


41364
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39729



38469
39499