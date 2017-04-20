Jennifer Lopez shares snap

Photo: All rights reserved. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shared a snap of her little girl playing with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's daughter as the new couple's families continue to get to know each other.

The On The Floor hitmaker and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex have been dating since March, and their romance appears to be going from strength to strength.

They recently went to the Dominican Republic together with their children, which is where Jennifer took the heartwarming snap of her nine-year-old daughter Emme getting a piggy back from Alex's 12-year-old daughter Natasha. Jennifer also has son Max and Alex has another daughter, Ella.

She posted the picture on Instagram along with the caption: "Tashi and lulu."

Jennifer, 47, was in the Caribbean nation for her first-ever concert there, performing at the Altos de Chavon Amphitheater at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas on Saturday night.

She was joined on stage by ex-husband Marc Anthony, before Alex met up with her at the after-party.

The next day the couple hosted an Easter egg hunt at the resort, according to a source who spoke with E! News.

"Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids. They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property," the eye witness said.

After every egg had been scooped up, the lovebirds and their children had a family lunch together and watched some movies.

The vacation wasn't just about fun and games though - on the Monday Jennifer and Alex added some charity work to their schedule by visiting the Mission International Rescue (MIR) Foundation and meeting with disadvantaged school children. The pair handed out school supplies including backpacks and pencils to students attending the MIR Elementary School.

The picture of Emme and Natasha together comes as an insider tells the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that Jennifer and Alex are "way more serious" than people think.