Rowland back to normal

Photo: All rights reserved. Kelly Rowland

Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland needed a work trip abroad to get back to normal again months after becoming a first-time mom.

The singer welcomed Titan, her son with music manager husband Tim Weatherspoon, in November, 2014, and admits it took a while to feel like herself again after adjusting to motherhood.

Kelly opens up about the shock of parenting in her new book, Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened), and admits it took a gig overseas to really get back into the swing of things.

"I got an offer to do a gig overseas and I wanted to perform so bad," she tells Access Hollywood Live. "I was like, 'I'm gonna do this one...' and I remember my manager saying, 'Are you sure? Are you ready for that?'

"I got on the plane and I cried the whole time. I was like, 'I can't believe I'm away from my baby!'"

Upon her return, there was another shock to the system as New York Fashion Week loomed: "I'm so happy that I'd lost a little bit more weight by that time, because I remember the designers would send over samples and I would try to get 'em on... I was a little bit upset.

"It was actually the trip that I needed because I was so wrapped up in my mommy world that I needed to see colors, I needed to hear music, I needed to feel fabulous...," she adds. "It was something that made me feel like myself again."