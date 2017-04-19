Boyega felt targeted

Photo: All rights reserved. John Boyega

John Boyega was subjected to constant checks by airline staff when he used to fly in and out of Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old actor is now a household name thanks to his role as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the movie which also launched the career of his co-star Daisy Ridley.

But before John became a fully fledged star he felt targeted by people stereotyping him because of his race.

"I used to fly back and forth when I was hustling and auditioning for things in L.A.," John, whose parents are from Nigeria, told ES Magazine.

"I'd get cheap flights and stay there for two weeks or whatever. And every time I was getting these random checks. Every. Single. Time."

Though he can't remember which airline he used to fly with, he does recall complaining to company executives once, which brought a quick end to the behavior.

"I understand that (these things) are for our safety but when you fly a lot and it happens three or four times there's an element of, "Okay, I'm still not a terrorist,'" he sighed.

John grew up in Peckham, London, but often visits the home country of his parents as he loves being in a place where he isn't considered a "minority".

The 24: Live Another Day star recently spoke out regarding fellow British actor Daniel Kaluuya's casting in horror film Get Out, after screen veteran Samuel L. Jackson suggested black British actors can't fully relate to the racism documented in the American movie.

"I just think there's no end result in black Brits and African-Americans going back and forth at each other," he shrugged to ES. "I rate Sam and he's always showed me love - he's like a big unc (uncle) - but across the planet, the black experience is a layered one and his comments didn't represent that."