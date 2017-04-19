41677
Beckham receives medal

Victoria Beckham collected her OBE medal from British royal Prince William on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old was made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in an investiture ceremony at London's Buckingham Palace.

Victoria, who rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls before launching her own fashion label, received the award for her services to the British fashion industry.

She was joined by her husband, former soccer star David Beckham, who himself received an OBE in 2003, and her parents for the ceremony.

On being given the honor, she told the BBC, "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honored and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

"If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

Earlier this year, emails leaked to the press appeared to show Victoria's husband David criticizing members of Britain's honors committee for failing to award him a knighthood.

At the time of the leak, a spokesman for the former England soccer captain denied the emails reflected his true feelings, saying, "This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture."

Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance also collected a knighthood, awarded for his services to theater, on Wednesday, while British Olympic gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill was made a Dame.

39729